Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WCP. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP opened at C$7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.89.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,308,161.68. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490 over the last ninety days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.