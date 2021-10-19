Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.89.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.11 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1544 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

