Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of WY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. 2,641,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

