Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.03 and last traded at C$4.05. 264,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 507,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.09. The firm has a market cap of C$683.94 million and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,447,031.52. Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,140 in the last ninety days.

About Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

