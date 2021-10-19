Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.03 and last traded at C$4.05. 264,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 507,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.09. The firm has a market cap of C$683.94 million and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
About Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.
