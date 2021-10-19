Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

