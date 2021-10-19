WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in WesBanco by 205.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

