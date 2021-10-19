Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,673 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

NYSE:FNV opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.