Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170,460 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,747,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,583 shares of company stock worth $25,658,581. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.