Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.83.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $460.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.