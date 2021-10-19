Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

