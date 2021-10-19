Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $370,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,259 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after buying an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,021 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $409,458,000 after buying an additional 106,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

EXPE opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.52 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

