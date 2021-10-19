Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 333 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $101.52 and a one year high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

