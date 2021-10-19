Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,099,000 after buying an additional 95,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Shares of CMI opened at $237.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

