Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $725.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $825.00.

10/11/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/8/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $665.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $848.00.

10/1/2021 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $870.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $840.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/24/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $820.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CHTR stock opened at $706.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $764.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $717.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

