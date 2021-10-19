WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $380.42

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.42 ($4.97) and traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.42). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.42), with a volume of 25,071 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £201.40 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 380.42.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

