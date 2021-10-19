Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at $15,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,104,000 after buying an additional 1,395,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 933,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 567,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 389,281 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

ORC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.