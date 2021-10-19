Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $411.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.48 and its 200 day moving average is $395.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.