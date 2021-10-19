VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,337. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 116,511 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.