Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

