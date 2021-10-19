Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Envista by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 438.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 500,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 407,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Envista by 38.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVST opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

