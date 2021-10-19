Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.30 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

