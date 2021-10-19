Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in APA were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,388,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in APA by 11.5% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

