Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

