VIMworld Market Cap Reaches $43.10 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $43.10 million and approximately $117,987.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00064232 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

