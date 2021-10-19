Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,980,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $634.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

