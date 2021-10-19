Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $200,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 945,480 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after buying an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after buying an additional 571,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after buying an additional 106,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

