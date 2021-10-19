Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,953 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,953 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,643,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 259,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

