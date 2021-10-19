Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NYSE VRT opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

