Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

VRCA opened at $12.39 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $340.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

