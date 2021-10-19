Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,929 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Veritone stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. Research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

