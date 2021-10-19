Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,973,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $413.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,451. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.48 and a 200-day moving average of $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

