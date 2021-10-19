Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $251.99

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $251.99 and last traded at $251.99, with a volume of 723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

