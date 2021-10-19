Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,090,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,685,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

