Vanguard Group Inc. Has $528.10 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.61% of Helen of Troy worth $528,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

HELE opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.41.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

