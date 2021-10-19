Vanguard Group Inc. Has $483.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,680,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cirrus Logic worth $483,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

