Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.04% of Rapid7 worth $477,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $4,045,688. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

