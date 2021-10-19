Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 121,107 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.90% of Itron worth $492,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC grew its position in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Itron by 5.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Itron by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

