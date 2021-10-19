Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.96% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $510,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSE BNL opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.