Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 88,729 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $520,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

VV opened at $209.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

