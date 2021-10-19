Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 403,614 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of ChampionX worth $501,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of CHX opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

