Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.31 and last traded at C$42.31. Approximately 84,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 123,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.45.

