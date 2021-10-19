Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

