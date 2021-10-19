USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USAK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.14. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

