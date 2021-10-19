Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 9,770,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $19,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on U shares. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

