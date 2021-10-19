UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $18.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.78.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

UNH opened at $424.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.64. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $433.50. The company has a market cap of $400.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $13,845,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,094,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.