United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 33.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 242,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.