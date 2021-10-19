Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Up 0.5%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 361.90 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 361.90 ($4.73). Approximately 137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £988.04 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other Uniphar news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £1,210,850 ($1,581,983.28).

About Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

