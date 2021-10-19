Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Unifi by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 264.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 104,339 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. 44,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,366. Unifi has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $417.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

