UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

