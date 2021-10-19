UFP Industries (UFPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UFP Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

